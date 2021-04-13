At large for nine years, man accused of rape arrested in J-K's Reasi

A man was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday, nine years after being booked in a case of abduction and rape of a girl, officials said here.

Based on specific information, a police team arrested Mohd Mushtaq from Arnas belt of the district, they said, adding he was evading arrest since 2012.

The accused used to frequently change his location to escape the authorities, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)