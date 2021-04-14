3 illegal arms factories unearthed in Ghaziabad, 18 arrested: Police

3 illegal arms factories unearthed in Ghaziabad, 18 arrested: PolicePTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-04-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 00:11 IST
Days ahead of the panchayat elections, the Ghaziabad police has busted three illegal arms manufacturing factories, seizing a huge cache of arms and ammunition from them.
The police seized a total of 47 country-made pistols, 43 rounds of live cartridges besides several finished and semi-finished parts used in making guns in its ongoing drive against criminal elements ahead of the panchayat polls, Ghaziabad’s new police chief Amit Pathak said.
DIG Pathak who has been made the in-charge of the Ghaziabad police due to the big size of the district said in the night-long raids, the police also arrested 18 anti-social elements including those involved in running the illegal gun factories.
All the gun factories were operating in the Loni area of the district, he said. PT CORR RAX RAX
