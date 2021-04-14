London police arrest man carrying axe on The Mall, no injuries

London police said on Tuesday they had arrested a man who was carrying an axe on The Mall, a central road which connects Buckingham Palace with Trafalgar Square, adding that there were no reports of any injuries.

"Police officers were on patrol on The Mall at approximately 18:30 hrs on Tuesday 13 April when they spotted a man carrying an axe," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"Armed officers were on duty nearby. They attended the scene where the male - believed to be in his 40s - was detained and arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon," the statement added.

