If inner strength is combined with institutional strength, youth can achieve anything: PM Modi

If the inner strength is combined with institutional strength, youth can achieve whatever they want, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the 95th annual national conference of the Association of Indian Universities through video conferencing on Wednesday.

Addressing a conference of Vice-Chancellors of various universities, Prime Minister said, "Every student has his own ability and potential. On the basis of these abilities, there arise three questions before students and teachers. First, what can they do? Second, what can they do if they are skilled? And third, what do they want to do? If we can combine the inner strength of the youth with institutional strength, then they can achieve whatever they want." Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary.

He said, "When the country is celebrating Amrut Mahotsav of the independence, Babasaheb birth anniversary connects us to the inspiration of the future. Today the country is also working towards spreading the life message of Babasaheb to the people. The places associated with Baba Saheb are being developed as Panch Tirtha." "India is the Mother of democracy in the World. Democracy is an integral part of our culture and tradition. Post-Independence India strengthened its democratic heritage because of the strong foundation given by Babasaheb. Dr Ambedkar used to say knowledge, self-respect and politeness are the three Gods of worship," added the Prime Minister.

He further emphasised equal rights and social and economic inclusion of every people in the country. Self-respect increases only when knowledge comes. Self-respect makes aperson aware of his rights. The country progresses when equal rights are there. Babasaheb spoke about equal opportunities and equal rights. Today, the country is making economic inclusion of every person through Jan Dhan accounts. Through Direct Bank Transfer, the money of the poor is directly reaching their account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)