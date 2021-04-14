Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 13:07 IST
NGT refuses to entertain plea seeking direction to stop unauthorised construction in Ghitorni

The National Green Tribunal has refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to stop unauthorised construction in Ghitorni village in South West Delhi.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said the issues of removing encroachment from the Gram Sabha land is in the purview of the Revenue Authorities and an order has already been passed by the Tehsildar in the matter.

''In these circumstances, we do not find any substantial question of environment to be dealt with by this tribunal. The application is accordingly disposed of without prejudice to the remedies of the applicant at an appropriate forum,'' the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Kamran Siddique and others seeking direction to stop unauthorised construction in Ghitorni village in South West Delhi.

According to the plea, encroachment in question, in the present case, is still continuing even though an order had already been passed by the Tehsildar Vasant Vihar.

The plea stated that representation has also been given to the Police Commissioner, Delhi and reference has been made to certain orders by which Sub-Divisional Magistrate Saket has restrained from raising unauthorised constructions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

