Kejriwal welcomes cancellation, postponement of CBSE board exams

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday welcomed the Central government's decision to cancel or postpone the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic and called it a "great relief" for lakhs of students and their parents.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 15:01 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday welcomed the Central government's decision to cancel or postpone the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic and called it a "great relief" for lakhs of students and their parents. "I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents," tweeted Arvind Kejriwal.

Board Exams for Class 10th have been cancelled and 12th exams have been postponed, said the Union Ministry of Education on Wednesday after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is to mention that Kejriwal had on Tuesday urged the Centre to cancel the CBSE board examinations amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference here today, Kejriwal had said, "6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of Corona. Children's lives and health is very important to us. I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams." Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia urged the to promote Class 12 students on the basis of internal assessment.

"I am happy that Class 10 exams are being cancelled and dates are being rescheduled for class 12 exams. Like Class 10 students, I appeal to the government to promote Class 12 students on the basis of internal assessment," Manish Sisodia. Union Education Minister further told ANI that students of class 10th to be promoted on basis of internal assessment. If student not satisfied with the internal assessment then can give examination once situation will be Normal

21,50,761 students were scheduled to appear in Class X CBSE board exams while 14,30,24 students are supposed to take the Class XII exams. CBSE, in normal circumstances, schedules Board exams for Classes X and XII from February 15 to the first week of April. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

