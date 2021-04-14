3 members of family killed in Jharkhand road accident

Three members of a family were killed when their car collided head-on with a truck in Jharkhand's Medininagar district, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the family was on its way to Ranchi from Medininagar when a truck coming from the opposite direction collided with their car near Polpol, on the Medininagar-Ranchi National Highway No 75, about 20 km from Medininagar the district headquarters town.

Police officer Akhilesh Yadav, his wife and son were in the car. While wife and son died at the spot, Yadav succumbed to injuries at the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, they said.

