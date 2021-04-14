Left Menu

Russia jails former official for state treason

Under Russian law, state treason can carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years. Critics of the Kremlin say the arrests are often the result of unfounded paranoia. On Tuesday, the Interfax news agency reported that Russia had detained an academic on suspicion of state treason for allegedly passing secrets to a NATO country.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 16:55 IST
Russia jails former official for state treason
A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced a former state official to 12.5 years in prison after finding him guilty of state treason. Alexander Vorobyov, a former assistant to the presidential envoy to the Urals Federal District, was arrested in July 2019 by the Federal Security Service (FSB).

Moscow City Court did not disclose the nature of his alleged offense and said hearings had been held behind closed doors because they involved secret information. Vorobyov had denied the charge, TASS news agency reported last month.

Under Russian law, state treason can carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years. A number of Russian scientists, soldiers, and officials have been charged with treason in recent years for allegedly passing sensitive material to foreign countries. Critics of the Kremlin say the arrests are often the result of unfounded paranoia.

On Tuesday, the Interfax news agency reported that Russia had detained an academic on suspicion of state treason for allegedly passing secrets to a NATO country.

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

