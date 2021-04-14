Left Menu

Maldivian foreign minister to begin two-day India visit on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:06 IST
Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Shahid will begin a two-day India visit on Thursday with a focus on further deepening of ties between the two countries.

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said it is expected to lend further momentum to the close bilateral cooperation.

It said Shahid will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday covering bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

''Foreign minister Shahid's visit is expected to lend further momentum to the close bilateral cooperation between the two countries,'' the MEA said in a statement.

It said Shahid will participate in the Raisina Dialogue in virtual mode.

Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a central and special place in the prime minister's vision of 'SAGAR' -- 'Security and Growth for All in the Region', the MEA said.

