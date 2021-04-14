Noida: Three feared drowned in canal
The incident took place in the afternoon when the trio had gone for a bath to the canal near Pyavali Tajpur village under the Jarcha police station limits, they said. All three aged 18, 30 and 32 drowned in the canal while bathing but their bodies are yet to be found.PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:35 IST
Three people, including a teenager, were feared drowned in a canal in Greater Noida on Wednesday, according to police. The incident took place in the afternoon when the trio had gone for a bath to the canal near Pyavali Tajpur village under the Jarcha police station limits, they said. “All three aged 18, 30 and 32 drowned in the canal while bathing but their bodies are yet to be found. A team of divers is searching the bodies while the local police are overseeing the operations,” a police spokesperson said. Two of the three hailed from Muradnagar in Ghaziabad district while the third was from Kankarkheda in Meerut district, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pyavali Tajpur
- Ghaziabad
- Kankarkheda
- Muradnagar
- Meerut
ALSO READ
UP panchayat polls: Ghaziabad to vote on April 15 to elect 161 village heads
Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam garners Rs 150 cr via BSE BOND platform
Over 20,000 banners, hoardings removed in Ghaziabad ahead of panchayat polls
Bharat Road Network inks pact with Cube Highways for sale of stake in Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway
Ghaziabad: Rapid response teams deployed to trace coronavirus patients