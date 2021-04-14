Noida: Three feared drowned in canal

Three people, including a teenager, were feared drowned in a canal in Greater Noida on Wednesday, according to police. The incident took place in the afternoon when the trio had gone for a bath to the canal near Pyavali Tajpur village under the Jarcha police station limits, they said. “All three aged 18, 30 and 32 drowned in the canal while bathing but their bodies are yet to be found. A team of divers is searching the bodies while the local police are overseeing the operations,” a police spokesperson said. Two of the three hailed from Muradnagar in Ghaziabad district while the third was from Kankarkheda in Meerut district, the official said.

