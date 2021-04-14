Left Menu

Updated: 14-04-2021 19:19 IST
Fortis Healthcare contributes Rs 8.62 cr to Bharat Ke Veer Corpus Fund

Fortis Healthcare on Wednesday said it has contributed Rs 8.62 crore to the Bharat Ke Veer Corpus Fund under the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 30, 2021.

The fund is utilised for the welfare of close family members of the martyrs of the Central Armed Police Forces, who have made supreme sacrifices in the service of the nation.

“Our CSR initiatives are driven by our vision, philosophy and the need to stay connected to the larger community, fulfil unmet patient needs from marginalised population groups as well as identify those most in need of help and support,'' Fortis Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said in a statement.

The healthcare major also believes in supporting the government's national efforts and have made contributions to disaster response and rehabilitation initiatives in the past, he added.

''In 2021, we feel great pride in being able to contribute to the reserve forces through the Bharat Ke Veer corpus. It is a humble way to recognise their heroic and tireless accomplishments in keeping our country safe and is much-needed as they are the real, yet unsung heroes of the country,'' Raghuvanshi noted.

