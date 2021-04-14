Left Menu

E-bidding for liquor licenses to end monopoly: J-K Excise Commissioner

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:31 IST
E-bidding for liquor licenses to end monopoly: J-K Excise Commissioner

Amid the ongoing stir by wine traders, Jammu and Kashmir Excise Commissioner Rahul Sharma on Wednesday defended the new policy as ''transparent'' and said e-bidding for liquor licenses was introduced to end monopoly.

However, the protesting traders accused the department of hoodwinking the public by its ''false narrative''.

In an advertisement in a local daily, Sharma highlighted various points of the new policy and also tried to allay apprehensions of the wine traders that people from outside the Union Territory would be accommodated and provided contracts under the garb of the new policy.

''The e-bidding for liquor licenses is confined to the domiciles of J&K only and it will therefore provide employment only to locals. It ends monopoly,'' Sharma said, adding equal opportunity to all has been provided to participate in the e-auction process for allotment of liquor licenses and to stop perpetual transfers within family.

''One individual-one vend will restrict the practice of monopoly. Solvency certificate of immovable property equivalent to bid amount provides due safeguard that only residents of J&K can participate. Further, it will also check proxy and speculative bidding,'' he said.

The excise commissioner said the new policy is only an attempt to implement law of the land and judgments of the high court. ''The new policy is completely transparent and no functionary in UT can favour or disfavour any prospective bidder. It ends favoritism.'' Sharma said auction of liquor vends only on existing locations which have been functioning for past many years ensures that public sentiments are fully taken into account.

The Jammu Wine Traders Association (JWTA) accused the excise department of misleading the public through the advertisement and challenged it to justify each point before them.

''The new policy is full of flaws and is a death knell for the Jammu wine traders who cannot compete in e-auction to save their decades old business…the high court judgment clearly mentions that the renewal of license of the trade in liquor is permissible under law,'' JWTA member Devender Singh told reporters here.

He said the department is boasting of transparency, ''which cannot be guaranteed as in 2005 one of its own employees was involved in the fraud during the introduction of the e-lottery system''.

''The department is speaking about ending monopoly. By the new policy, a family can manage to get multiple licenses. The solvency certificate is only meant to safeguard the government revenue instead of providing safeguards to a trader, who, in case of any untoward incident, cannot transfer the license to his or her family member,'' he said.

Traders Federation president Deepak Gupta extended his support to the agitating wine traders and urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh to personally look into their demands and safeguard their livelihood by reviewing the new policy.

Hundreds of wine traders are on streets over the past one month in protest against e-auction of liquor vends under the new excise policy.

The JWTA said 30,000 families are directly or indirectly involved in earning their livelihood from this business and most of the present licensees are widows, senior citizens and unemployed youth who have no other source of income.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out in Central Revenue building in Delhi

A fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Central Revenue building located at ITO here on Wednesday, officials said.Fourteen fire tenders are at the spot and no casualty has been reported so far, the fire officials said.The fire departmen...

Lt Governor pays tribute to Ambedkar on birth anniversary

Puducherry, Apr 14 PTI Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday paid floral tributes to a statue of B R Ambedkar here on his 130th birth anniversary.Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, PCC president A V Subra...

BRIEF-Ireland's Data Protection Commission Launches Inquiry Into Facebook - Statement

Irelands DPC IRELANDS DATA PROTECTION COMMISSION LAUNCHES INQUIRY INTO FACEBOOK IRELANDS DPC- INQUIRY IN RELATION TO A COLLATED DATASET OF FACEBOOK USER PERSONAL DATA MADE AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET Source httpsbit.ly3asySVFAlso Read Furthe...

Male boxers and support staff at NIS Patiala recover from COVID-19

The Indian mens team boxers and their support staff, who tested positive for COVID-19 at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala last month, have recovered from the infection, a fortnight after being quarantined.A total of 12, including...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021