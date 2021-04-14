Left Menu

IFB Rabah collision: Indian Navy vessels deployed to search missing fishermen

Indian Navy deployed its surface and air assets for the Search and Rescue (SAR) of missing fishermen at sea off the coast of Mangalore. Out of the 14 fishermen who were in a ship that suffered a collision, two fishermen have been shifted to safety ashore and three bodies have been recovered till 6 pm on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:52 IST
IFB Rabah collision: Indian Navy vessels deployed to search missing fishermen
Visual of Search and Rescue operation . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Navy deployed its surface and air assets for the Search and Rescue (SAR) of missing fishermen at sea off the coast of Mangalore. Out of the 14 fishermen who were in a fishing boat that suffered a collision, two fishermen have been shifted to safety and three bodies have been recovered till 6 pm on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry, It was reported that an Indian Fishing Boat 'IFB Rabah' with 14 fishermen embarked had suffered a collision with a Singapore flag merchant ship 'MV APL Le Havre', 40 nautical miles west of New Mangalore at about 0200h on April 13.

"Indian Naval Ships Tillanchang and Kalpeni along with naval aircraft from Goa were deployed in the area to augment SAR efforts of Coast Guard vessels," The statement said. "While two rescued fishermen have been shifted to safety ashore, three bodies have been recovered thus far. The search is on for the remaining nine fishermen," the ministry said.

Defence Ministry said that in order to assist in the rescue efforts INS Subhadra, a patrol vessel was sailed from Karwar with a Diving Team embarked. The ship arrived on the scene in the early hours of April 14. Two specialist diving teams are undertaking snag line search in the area in an effort to locate the sunk fishing craft. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Principal scientific advisor launches mobile app to augment mental wellbeing

Principal Scientific Advisor K VijayRaghavan has launched a mobile app to promote mental wellbeing across age groups, his office said on Wednesday.The app, MANAS, which stands for Mental Health and Normalcy Augmentation System, is a compreh...

Cricket-Babar smashes record-breaking 122 in Pakistan victory

Captain Babar Azam hit a record-breaking 122 to lead Pakistan to an impressive nine-wicket victory over hosts South Africa at Centurion on Wednesday and a 2-1 lead in the four-match Twenty20 series. Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 73 as ...

Iran supreme leader: Vienna offers ''not worth looking at''

Irans supreme leader on Wednesday dismissed initial offers being made at talks in Vienna aimed at saving Tehrans tattered nuclear deal with world powers. He described them as not worth looking at after an attack on an atomic site in his cou...

Healthcare collapse imminent, Brazil's Sao Paulo warns, as COVID-19 cases surge

Brazils richest and most populous state, Sao Paulo, has warned its ability to care for seriously ill COVID-19 patients was on the verge of collapse as it ran perilously low on key drugs, according to a letter to the federal government seen ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021