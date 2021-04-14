MP: Two booked for assaulting medical team at COVID-19 vaccination drive

A case has been registered against two persons for allegedly misbehaving and threatening a medical team, which had come to administer COVID-19 vaccine to residents of a village in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Wednesday.

A vaccination drive was underway at Sagalkhali village, about 45 km from Indore city, on Tuesday, when two brothers reached the place and started instigating people against taking a jab, an official from Manpur police station said.

The accused Ajay and Amit Chensingh also abused the medical team, threatened them and drove them away, he said.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC against the absconding accused, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)