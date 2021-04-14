Iran's Khamenei says nuclear talks to revive 2015 deal must not become 'attritional'

Iran's supreme leader said on Wednesday that ongoing talks between Tehran and global powers to salvage their 2015 nuclear deal must not become "attritional", state television reported.

"America does not seek to accept the truth in negotiations..Its goal in talks is to impose its own wrong wishes...European parties to the deal follow America's policies in talks despite acknowledging Iran's rights," Khamenei, who has the last word on Iranian matters of state, was quoted as saying.

"The nuclear talks in Vienna must not become attritional." (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)