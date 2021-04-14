Left Menu

Over 500 fall ill in east Delhi after consuming food prepared with buckwheat flour

Over 500 people who had eaten food prepared with buckwheat kuttu flour were taken ill in different parts of east Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.Prima facie, it appears to be a case of food adulteration or sale of spoiled flour, they said.A case has been registered against the owner of a general store in Kalyanpuri area in connection with the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police East Deepak Yadav said.Around 526 people were reportedly admitted to hospitals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:09 IST
Over 500 people who had eaten food prepared with buckwheat (kuttu) flour were taken ill in different parts of east Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of food adulteration or sale of spoiled flour, they said.

A case has been registered against the owner of a general store in Kalyanpuri area in connection with the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said.

Around 526 people were reportedly admitted to hospitals. They complained of uneasiness, stomach ache and vomiting after they ate food prepared using 'kuttu' flour to break their 'Navratri' fast on Tuesday, a senior East Delhi district official said.

''We visited the area and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where many such people were admitted. All of them except four-five people have been discharged,'' he said.

Reports of people falling ill were received from Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri and other areas. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of food adulteration or sale of spoiled 'kuttu' flour during 'Navratri', another official said.

A case under sections 273 (sale of noxious food or drink), 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Kalyanpuri police station against the proprietor of Bunty General Store, DCP Yadav said.

