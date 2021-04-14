Left Menu

Iran's Khamenei says nuclear talks to revive 2015 deal must not become 'attritional'

Iran's supreme leader said on Wednesday that ongoing talks between Tehran and global powers to salvage their 2015 nuclear deal must not become "attritional", state television reported. "America does not seek to accept the truth in negotiations ...

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:18 IST
Iran's Khamenei says nuclear talks to revive 2015 deal must not become 'attritional'
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Iran's supreme leader said on Wednesday that ongoing talks between Tehran and global powers to salvage their 2015 nuclear deal must not become "attritional", state television reported.

"America does not seek to accept the truth in negotiations ... Its goal in talks is to impose its own wrong wishes...European parties to the deal follow America's policies in talks despite acknowledging Iran's rights," Khamenei, who has the last word on Iranian matters of state, was quoted as saying. "The nuclear talks in Vienna must not become attritional."

Last week, Iran and the global powers held what they described as "constructive" talks to salvage the 2015 accord, which has unravelled as Iran has breached its limits on uranium enrichment since former President Donald Trump abandoned it and re-imposed harsh economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Tehran and the other parties to the deal will resume talks in Vienna on Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said Iran must resume full compliance with curbs on its enrichment activity mandated by the deal, which secured the lifting of all international sanctions against Tehran, before Washington can rejoin the pact. Tehran has repeatedly said that all sanctions must be rescinded before it resumes full compliance with the deal.

"We have already declared Iran's policy. Sanctions must be removed first. Once we are certain that has been done, we will carry out our commitments. This is because they have broken their promises tens of times, and it is the same now," Khamenei said, according to semi-official Tasnim news agency. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP officials air-dashed to Ahmedabad by CM to bring 25k Remdesivir shots

A team of Uttar Pradesh governments Health Department officials on Wednesday air-dashed to Ahmedabad and returned with 25,000 shots of Remdesivir injection, considered a key antiviral drug in the fight against Covid-19.The officials were se...

Govt committed to ensure adequate availability of vaccines; all need to work together in COVID-19 fight: PM

Asserting that the government is committed to ensuring adequate availability of COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for harnessing the combined power of community groups, political parties and NGOs in the bat...

Not surprising that China operating in Indian Ocean: Navy chief

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Wednesday said it is not surprising that China has been making forays into the Indian Ocean region as its energy sources, markets and resources are located to the west.In an address at the Raisina Dialog...

COVID bed count increased at several Delhi govt hospitals; hotels to be roped in

The Delhi government on Wednesday issued an order to augment the number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients at its hospitals and attach banquet halls and hotels to these facilities, amid a massive surge in cases in the city.Reeling under...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021