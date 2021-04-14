Left Menu

Shahi snan in Haridwar: Lakhs ignore Covid concerns to take holy dip

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:21 IST
Throwing caution to the wind amid rising cases of coronavirus, lakhs of people congregated Wednesday on the ghats in Haridwar to take a dip in the Ganga during the third shahi snan of the Kumbh mela.

Over 13.5 lakh people, including sadhus from 13 akhadas, had bathed in the Ganga up to a little before sunset, the office of the Inspector General of Police (Mela) Sanjay Gunjyal said.

The `royal bath’ marked Mesh Sankranti and Baisakhi, and fell two days after a similar convergence of seers and other devotees for the second shahi snan – mammoth events where following social distancing norms appears almost impossible.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash said the number of devotees at the third shahi snan – said to be the most important in a series of four -- was much less than expected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Mesh Sankranti day during the last edition of the Kumbh mela in 2010, about 1.6 crore people bathed in the Ganga at Haridwar, an official said.

Random tests among the sadhus at the akhadas indicate a coronavirus positivity rate of nearly 4 per cent. So far, 19 of the 500 samples from the mela site have come back positive.

Police personnel were seen distributing masks in the mela area.

But social distancing norms were violated openly by the seers when they and their followers descended the steps at Har ki Pairi to wade into the river.

No masks were worn by a large proportion of them.

The sadhus from the akhadas took the dip along with their revered deities, carried in ornate palanquins, at Har ki Pairi, which was reserved exclusively for them. Lakhs of ordinary devotees bathed at the other ghats of the river in Haridwar and Rishikesh.

Seers and Naga sanyasis of the Niranjani Akhada led by Acharya Kailashanand Giri were the first to bathe in the river along with Anand Akhada seers. They were followed by the Joona Akhada, which has the highest number of sadhus led by Swami Avadheshanand.

The Mahanirvani Akhada seers came next, as the batches followed one another according to their allotted time slots.

All akhadas had to complete the snan at Har ki Pairi before sunset so time management is very important, IG Gunjyal said while snan was still underway.

The shahi snans and the Kumbh mela in general have triggered concerns over their role in possibly adding to rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Uttarakhand recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid cases this year on Wednesday with 1,953 people testing positive.

Dehradun with 796 cases and Haridwar with 525 were the biggest contributors to the day's tally followed by Nainital 205, Udham Singh Nagar 118, Almora 92, Pauri 79 and Tehri 78.

Thirteen more coronavirus deaths were reported across the state.

Many seers had resisted undergoing Covid tests conducted so far at the mela site, fearing they will be stopped from the coming shahi snans.

Haridwar's Chief Medical Officer Shambhu Kumar Jha said most of them agreed to go for the RT-PCR test once Wednesday’s snan was over.

Private and government labs have been set up at 77 spots in the mela area, he said.

