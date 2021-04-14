Left Menu

CBI quizzes ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh for 8 hours

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:48 IST
CBI quizzes ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh for 8 hours

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was on Wednesday questioned for eight hours by the CBI conducting the Preliminary Enquiry (PE) on orders of the Bombay High Court in connection with the allegations of corruption raised against him by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh, an official said.

Deshmukh denied the allegations raised against him by Singh during questioning and told the officers that they were an attempt to malign the image of the state government, sources said.

The senior NCP leader reached the DRDO guest house in suburban Santacruz, where a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is camping, around 10 am, the official said, adding the questioning ended for the day around 6 pm.

''The ex-home minister of Maharashtra was questioned by SP-rank officers for eight hours,'' he said.

Deshmukh left the DRDO guest house around 9 pm, three hours after his questioning ended.

It is not clear whether Deshmukh is called by the CBI for another round of questioning on Thursday.

The CBI on Monday issued a notice calling Deshmukh to join the agency's probe into the allegations levelled against him by Singh and suspended police officer Sachin Waze, who was arrested by the NIA.

After his removal as Mumbai police commissioner last month, Singh wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying Deshmukh had set the target to some police officers, including Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore per month from bars and restaurants.

Deshmukh had denied the allegations.

Waze, an assistant police inspector, is currently investigated by the NIA in connection with the recovery of an explosive-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai on February 25 and the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran, the purported owner of that vehicle.

The CBI is conducting a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Deshmukh on the orders of the Bombay High Court.

Following the PE order, Deshmukh resigned as home minister of Maharashtra last week.

The allegations raised by Singh were reportedly corroborated by Waze, officials had said.

Waze is currently in judicial custody till April 23.

So far, the CBI recorded statements of Singh, Waze, Deputy Commissioner of Police Raju Bhujbal, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil, advocate Jayshree Patil and hotel owner Mahesh Shetty.

The central agency also questioned Deshmukh's personal assistant Kundan Shinde and personal secretary Sanjeev Palande on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha govt to set up new 300 bed COVID-19 hospital at VIMSAR

Following rise in the number of coronavirus cases in western region of the state, Odisha government has decided to set up a new COVID hospital with 300-beds including 50 ICU beds at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Resear...

Cop who shot Black man after traffic stop arrested, will face manslaughter charge

Minnesota authorities arrested the police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a scuffle that followed a routine traffic stop and said they would charge her with second-degree manslaughter later on Wednesday. Kim Potter, a 26-year ve...

Users could soon hide 'like' counts on Instagram, Facebook

The tiny red hearts that appear under Instagram photos of kids, kittens and sandwiches can be a source of stress for many users, an insidious way of measuring self worth and popularity. Now Facebook says its going to test out again an opt...

Hundreds of millions of women living lives ‘governed by others’, UN report shows

According to the UN Population Fund UNFPAs State of World Population Report, the lack of bodily autonomy may have worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, placing record numbers of women and girls at risk of gender-based violence and harmf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021