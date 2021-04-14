Left Menu

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:09 IST
Prohibitory order clamped in Nagaland's Jalukie town

Prohibitory order under section 144 Crpc was imposed in Jalukie town and some other areas of Peren district after protesters set a government vehicle on fire on Wednesday, officials said.

The order prohibits assembly of more than 5 persons and carrying of any lethal weapons and arms in the areas - Jalukie Town and adjoining areas, Peren District HQ/ Kejanglwa-Jalukie-Peren tri junction to Mhainamtsi-Dimapur- Kohima tri junction and from Samziuram Village Gate towards Jalukie Town, they said.

Angry protesters on Wednesday set the vehicle of ADC Jalukie on fire for defying the call for closure of government offices and movement of government vehicle in Peren district of Nagaland, official sources said.

Following the killing of three people at Lamhainamdi village in the disputed area between Dimapur and Peren district on March 22, the Zeliangrong Baudi (Nagaland) and Nagaland Zeliang People Organisation (NZPO) on March 31 submitted a memorandum to the state government demanding immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the killings and termination of post commander of 9th IRB Coy from active service presently posted at Lamhainamdi village.

They had given a 10-day deadline to the government.

On the expiry of the deadline, the United Zeliangrong Youth Federation on Saturday decided to close down all government offices and ban movement of government vehicles from April 13.

Confirming the federation's decision and the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Peren, Sentiwapang Aier said that the first day of the agitation went off peaceful on Tuesday.

However, he said on Wednesday the angry volunteers burned the vehicle of Additional DC Jalukie.

The ADC was not in the vehicle, he said, adding that no other casualty has been reported.

The PRO of Police Headquarters in Kohima had said that state government has constituted Special Investigation Team headed by a DIG which arrested four persons in connection with the murder on March 30.

