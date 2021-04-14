Left Menu

British PM pledges to exempt prayer from LGBT+ conversion therapy ban

LGBT+ campaigners and politicians expressed concerns on Wednesday that Johnson's letter could mean the government granting religious exemptions in any proposed ban, despite previous promises to include religious practices. "LGBT people of faith have been courageous in speaking about the harms caused by conversion therapy," Liz Barker, an opposition lawmaker of Britain's upper house of parliament, said in emailed comments.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:32 IST
British PM pledges to exempt prayer from LGBT+ conversion therapy ban
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

By Rachel Savage and Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, April 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said prayer for someone exploring their sexual orientation or gender identity will not be criminalised in any conversion therapy ban, as LGBT+ activists and conservative Christians clash over the issue.

Johnson said that "appropriate pastoral support (including prayer)" would remain legal, in a letter to the Evangelical Alliance, a conservative Christian lobby group representing 3,500 churches, seen by the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "I take freedom of speech and freedom of religion very seriously," he wrote in the letter, dated March 27 and which became public this week.

"Like you, I do not want to see clergy and church members criminalised for normal non-coercive activity." Britain's ruling Conservative Party has come under increasing pressure from LGBT+ activists to fulfil a pledge made in 2018 to ban practices that aim to change or suppress someone's sexual orientation or gender identity.

The United Nations has called for conversion therapy to be banned globally. Brazil, Ecuador and Malta have nationwide bans, Germany outlaws it for minors and it is illegal in parts of Spain, Canada, Australia and the United States. LGBT+ campaigners and politicians expressed concerns on Wednesday that Johnson's letter could mean the government granting religious exemptions in any proposed ban, despite previous promises to include religious practices.

"LGBT people of faith have been courageous in speaking about the harms caused by conversion therapy," Liz Barker, an opposition lawmaker of Britain's upper house of parliament, said in emailed comments. "Johnson's letter shows that the Conservatives have forsaken those brave people, and given their abusers a green light to continue. This is shameful. Only people of faith who seek to abuse LGBT people have anything to fear from a complete ban."

A spokeswoman for the government said in emailed comments that it was fully committed to advancing LGBT rights. "We have made clear that we will take action to stamp out conversion therapy in this country. We have engaged with a variety of stakeholders as part of this process and will bring forward proposals shortly," she said in emailed comments.

Jayne Ozanne, a gay evangelical Christian who resigned from the government's now-disbanded LGBT Advisory Panel last month over delays to the planned ban, called on the government to listen to LGBT+ survivors of conversion therapy. "I think the government are appeasing evangelicals, without understanding the harm that they're doing," she said by phone.

"They've been heavily lobbied by them, but what they haven't done is engage in any depth with the survivors and victims of this abhorrent practice." The Evangelical Alliance did not respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar reports 21 fresh COVID deaths, 4,786 new cases

Bihars COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,651 after 21 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, while 4,786 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,95,171, the health department said on Wednesday.Altogether 1,189 patients also recove...

Coinbase valued at $100 bln in Nasdaq debut

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc was valued at almost 100 billion in a Nasdaq debut on Wednesday that marked another milestone in the development of bitcoin and other digital assets. The companys stock market debut, done through ...

Odisha govt to set up new 300 bed COVID-19 hospital at VIMSAR

Following rise in the number of coronavirus cases in western region of the state, Odisha government has decided to set up a new COVID hospital with 300-beds including 50 ICU beds at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Resear...

Spain confident on vaccination targets despite J&J suspension

Spain is confident it can maintain its current vaccination targets despite a U.S. suspension of the Johnson Johnson shot and delays to its European rollout over clotting concerns, Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said on Wednesday.Spain rece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021