Left Menu

Hope there is no displacement of Kashmiri Pandits from valley in future: RSS leader Hosabale

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:42 IST
Hope there is no displacement of Kashmiri Pandits from valley in future: RSS leader Hosabale

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Wednesday hoped that there is no displacement of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the future and those who left would be rehabilitated soon.

He was addressing the concluding session of the three-day conclave on return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley organised by Jammu-based Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra (SSK).

Hosabale talked about the icons and golden history of the Kashmiri Pandits and their contribution in nation making.

He said the last exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley was in 1989-90 and hoped there wouldn't be any in future.

He wished that Kashmiri Pandits celebrate their next new year Navreh in the Valley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar reports 21 fresh COVID deaths, 4,786 new cases

Bihars COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,651 after 21 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, while 4,786 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,95,171, the health department said on Wednesday.Altogether 1,189 patients also recove...

Babar, Rizwan script Pakistan's highest successful T20I run chase, beat SA by 9 wickets

Babar Azams stunning century and Mohammad Rizwans classy fifty helped Pakistan complete their highest successful T20I run-chase with 12 balls to spare against South Africa in the third game here on Wednesday. Pakistan defeated South Africa ...

Italian TV host apologises for gestures mimicking Asians

A Swiss-Italian television host apologized Wednesday for mimicking Asians on a satirical TV program after her actions drew protests on social media.I am truly sorry and I apologize if I hurt anybody, Michelle Hunziker said in English in a v...

Spain confident on vaccination targets despite J&J suspension

Spain is confident it can maintain its current vaccination targets despite a U.S. suspension of the Johnson Johnson shot and delays to its European rollout over clotting concerns, Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said on Wednesday.Spain rece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021