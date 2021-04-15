Private coaching centre booked over video of teacher repeatedly slapping student in Srinagar

An FIR was registered against a private coaching centre here over a video purportedly showing a teacher repeatedly slapping a student, police said on Wednesday.

''Srinagar Police has taken cognisance of the matter and an FIR has been registered at Police Station Sadder, Srinagar. Legal action has been initiated against the individual and the coaching centre concerned for investigation of this case,'' the city police said in a tweet.

The additional district magistrate of Srinagar has also directed the managing director of the coaching centre to appear before him on Thursday to record his statement before further legal action is taken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)