U.S. will look to continue funding key Afghan military capabilities -Austin

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 01:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 01:45 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that the United States will look to continue funding key Afghan security forces capabilities, even as Washington withdraws its military forces from the country.

Speaking in Brussels, Austin said those capabilities would include the Afghan Air Force and seeking to continue paying the salaries of Afghan security forces. Asked if U.S. military leaders agreed with the decision to withdraw, Austin said: "I can tell you this was an inclusive process, and their voices were heard and their concerns taken into consideration as the president made his decision."

