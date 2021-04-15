Left Menu

Plea in SC seeks direction to RBI for incentive packages, interim relief for small scale business commercial borrowers

A writ petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the RBI to issue instructions and guidelines to initiate incentive packages and interim relief for the commercial borrowers attached into small scale business in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 11:10 IST
Plea in SC seeks direction to RBI for incentive packages, interim relief for small scale business commercial borrowers
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

A writ petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the RBI to issue instructions and guidelines to initiate incentive packages and interim relief for the commercial borrowers attached into small scale business in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19. The petitioner, Amaltas Apparel and Accessories Pvt Ltd, a small MSME registered company, had moved the Apex Court through the lawyer, Vishal Tiwari.

The petitioner sought direction from the Top Court to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the banks to desist from imposing the Non-Performing Assets (NPA) norms for MSME units for a period of two years. The emergence of the COVID -19 and the subsequent lockdown initiated to restrict the transmission of COVID-19 has impacted the world economically. The MSME Sector in India has faced a huge economic hardship wherein it has become a daily struggle for sustenance, Tiwari said in his petition.

The RBI circular extending the moratorium till August 31, 2020, came as oxygen to such entities as it would have become a huge financial burden for the borrowers to pay the EMIs regularly in this period, the petitioner said. In this present dispute, the petitioner is MSME registered company, involved in retail fashion, facing a severe economic struggle. The petitioner since the emergence of COVID-19 is going through a lot of struggle in the form of failed business and severe decreased cash flows. Such a situation of the business has led to the situation of difficult sustenance, the petitioner claimed.

As per the circular issued by the RBI, a relief in the form of the moratorium was provided to the borrowers till August 31, 2020, to sustain during this situation of uncertainty and hardship, the petitioner said. As per this circular, the petitioner was granted the moratorium. During such period, the Supreme Court through a batch of writ petitions held that In view of the above, the accounts which were not declared NPA till August 31, 2020, shall not be declared NPA till further orders.

Subsequently, on March 23, 2021, the Apex Court through the same batch of writ petitions had, in its judgment, vacated this order and stated that the account can be declared NPA in accordance with the law, the petition said. However, it is to be noted that the emergence of the second wave of the COVID-19 has again pushed the country back to a similar situation of the first wave, the petition said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UNDP and GISD Alliance launch 'SDG Investor Platform'

The United Nations Development Programme UNDP and the UN Secretary-Generals Global Investors for Sustainable Development GISD Alliance today launched the SDG Investor Platform, an innovative tool to facilitate private sector investments tha...

Sweden faces sperm deficit as pandemic keeps donors away from clinics

Sweden is facing an acute shortage of sperm for assisted pregnancy as would-be donors avoid hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic, halting inseminations in large parts of the healthcare system and driving up waiting times by years.Were ...

Facebook signs first deal to buy renewable energy in India

Facebook has signed a deal to buy renewable energy in India from a local firms wind power project, the social media giants first such deal in the South Asian nation, the companies said on Thursday. The 32-megawatt wind power project, locate...

SPECIAL REPORT-Health official alleges ‘sexual slavery’ in Tigray; women blame soldiers

The young mother was trying to get home with food for her two children when she says soldiers pulled her off a minibus in Ethiopias Tigray region, claiming it was overloaded. It was the beginning of an 11-day ordeal in February, during whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021