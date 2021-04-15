Left Menu

Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri, borders closed for traffic movement

Amid the ongoing farmers protest and rise in COVID-19 cases, Delhi Traffic Police informed that Ghazipur, Singhu, Mungeshpur, Harewali and Tikri borders have been closed for traffic movement.

"The following borders are closed for traffic movement: Ghazipur Border (Ghaziabad towards Delhi), Singhu Border, Mungeshpur, Harewali Border and Tikri Border," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Thursday.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

