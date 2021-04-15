U.S. envoy: resolving border talks with Israel will benefit crisis-hit Lebanon

U.S. envoy: resolving border talks with Israel will benefit crisis-hit LebanonReuters | Beirut | Updated: 15-04-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 12:27 IST
Washington stands ready to facilitate talks between Lebanon and Israel over their disputed maritime border which will have benefits for Lebanon's crisis-hit economy, a U.S. envoy said on Thursday.
After meeting Lebanon's president, Under Secretary of State David Hale blamed leaders for failing to tackle the country's collapse, warning that "those who continue to obstruct" open themselves up to punitive actions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Washington
- Israel
- David Hale
- State
- Lebanon
ALSO READ
Guatemala says U.S.'s Harris accepted invite to visit country
Honduras police turn back U.S.-bound migrant caravan
U.S. condemns China moves to further reduce Hong Kong political participation
Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies -Washington Post
U.S. Vice President Harris, Guatemala's Giammattei discuss immigration -White House