U.S. envoy: resolving border talks with Israel will benefit crisis-hit Lebanon

Washington stands ready to facilitate talks between Lebanon and Israel over their disputed maritime border which will have benefits for Lebanon's crisis-hit economy, a U.S. envoy said on Thursday.

After meeting Lebanon's president, Under Secretary of State David Hale blamed leaders for failing to tackle the country's collapse, warning that "those who continue to obstruct" open themselves up to punitive actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)