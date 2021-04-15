Left Menu

S.Korea's President Moon pledges to prepare bold measures to prop up consumption

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 15-04-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 12:44 IST
S.Korea's President Moon pledges to prepare bold measures to prop up consumption
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on Thursday pledged the country will prepare bold measures to boost consumption as soon as the coronavirus situation settles.

"(The government) will continue to seek more policy measures to support economic recovery, while maintaining an expansionary fiscal policy," Moon told a meeting.

He added gross domestic product in the first quarter is expected to have recovered to near pre-coronavirus levels, thanks to a stronger-than-expected recovery in exports and investment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK, U.S. talks to resolve Airbus-Boeing dispute are positive -minister

Britains international trade minister Liz Truss said she was having very positive discussions with the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai about resolving the Airbus Boeing trade dispute.I am having very positive discussions wi...

Are the Olympics cancelled? Japan official's comments sow doubts

A senior Japanese ruling party official said on Thursday that cancelling this years Olympics in Tokyo remains an option if the coronavirus crisis becomes too dire, dropping a bomb on a hot-button issue and sending social media into a frenzy...

COVID: Main markets in Lucknow closed for few days

Most of the main markets here, including Hazratganj and Aminabad, were voluntarily closed by traders for a few days on Thursday, to check the spread of COVID-19 and break its chain.In the wake of an increase in the number of coronavirus cas...

Asian Wrestling Championship: Sarita in final; Seema, Pooja to fight for bronze

Reigning title holder Sarita Mor made an impressive comeback after a narrow opening-round defeat to storm into the 59kg final while Seema Bisla 50kg and Pooja 76kg will fight for bronze medals after losing their respective semifinals at the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021