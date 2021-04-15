S.Korea's President Moon pledges to prepare bold measures to prop up consumption

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on Thursday pledged the country will prepare bold measures to boost consumption as soon as the coronavirus situation settles.

"(The government) will continue to seek more policy measures to support economic recovery, while maintaining an expansionary fiscal policy," Moon told a meeting.

He added gross domestic product in the first quarter is expected to have recovered to near pre-coronavirus levels, thanks to a stronger-than-expected recovery in exports and investment.

