Turkish formin says he will call Afghan counterpart to brief him on NATO talks

Turkish formin says he will call Afghan counterpart to brief him on NATO talksReuters | Ankara | Updated: 15-04-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 13:25 IST
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he would call his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar later on Thursday to brief him on discussions held at NATO on Wednesday and exchange views.
NATO allies agreed on Wednesday for foreign troops under the alliance's command to withdraw from Afghanistan in coordination with a U.S. pull-out by Sept. 11, pledging to mirror American plans to start removing troops on May 1 after two decades of war.
Cavusoglu was speaking in an interview with broadcaster NTV.
