Denmark charges three members of Iranian opposition group for financing terrorist

Denmark charges three members of Iranian opposition group for financing terroristReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 15-04-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 13:57 IST
Denmark's public prosecutor said on Thursday it had charged three members of an Iranian Arab opposition group for financing and supporting terrorist activity in Iran and aiding Saudi Arabian intelligence services.
The three members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA) were arrested in February last year and have been in custody since.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
