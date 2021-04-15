India vows to decide on foreign vaccines within 3 days to fast-track imports

India said on Friday its drugs regulator will decide on emergency-use applications for foreign COVID-19 vaccines within three working days from application, as it tries to attract Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna to sell their shots.

The regulator "will process such applications for Restricted Use in Emergency Situation" and its chief "will consider and make a decision within 03 working days from date of submission of a complete application by the applicant," the health ministry said in a statement.

