India vows to decide on foreign vaccines within 3 days to fast-track imports

India vows to decide on foreign vaccines within 3 days to fast-track importsReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 14:01 IST
India said on Friday its drugs regulator will decide on emergency-use applications for foreign COVID-19 vaccines within three working days from application, as it tries to attract Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna to sell their shots.
The regulator "will process such applications for Restricted Use in Emergency Situation" and its chief "will consider and make a decision within 03 working days from date of submission of a complete application by the applicant," the health ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
