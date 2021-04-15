Left Menu

BMC to hold standing committee meeting online on Apr 16

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that it will hold its standing committee meeting online on April 16 at 12 pm.The meeting was initially scheduled to be held through a video-conferencing interface on April 15.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 14:33 IST
BMC to hold standing committee meeting online on Apr 16

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that it will hold its standing committee meeting online on April 16 at 12 pm.

The meeting was initially scheduled to be held through a video-conferencing interface on April 15. However, a plea was filed in the High Court against the decision to hold a virtual meet. The plea filed by some corporators through advocate Jeet Gandhi was granted urgent hearing by a bench of Justices S C Gupte and Abhay Ahuja on Thursday.

Advocate Gandhi said the corporation had on April 12 announced that the standing committee meeting would be held physically on April 15. However, on April 14, it issued a notification that the meeting will be held online.

The civic body did not give the members a mandatory 24-hour notice before announcing the virtual meet, and several members, who wished to discuss some agenda items in the meeting, had not had the time to scan the requisite documents, advocate Gandhi said, urging the court to direct the BMC to hold the meeting physically. The BMC's counsel, senior advocate Anil Sakhre, however, told the High Court that the decision to hold the meeting online had been taken following the state government's decision to impose stricter curbs on the movement and assembly of people to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.

Advocate Sakhre said even in the online meeting, all procedures will be followed as usual, all agenda subjects will be called out as per the serial number, and eligible members will be given a chance to vote in favour of or against the agenda subjects discussed.

The court then asked the BMC if there was any harm in rescheduling the meeting to April 16, since doing so would give the petitioners enough time to scan their documents, make arrangements for attending the online meeting, etc.

To this, advocate Sakhre took instructions from municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal and other stakeholders and informed the court that the civic body had agreed to reschedule the meeting to April 16 at 12 pm.

The High Court accepted the civic body's statement and directed it to ensure that the petitioners were given a chance to vote as per the civic body's rules, and that they were ''not muted'' during the meeting.

The court also said in its order that the petitioners could record the standing committee meeting proceedings if they wished to, and disposed of the plea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

E-commerce major Amazon announces USD 250 million-fund for small and medium businesses in India.

E-commerce major Amazon announces USD 250 million-fund for small and medium businesses in India....

Flipkart strengthens position in online travel space, acquires Cleartrip

Flipkart has announced the proposed acquisition of Cleartrip, a leading online travel and leisure aggregator. The e-commerce giant will acquire 100 of Cleartrips shareholding and acquire its operations.Founded in 2006, Cleartrip offers a co...

Canada faces calls for level playing field on airline aid as virus clouds summer travel

Canada is facing industry calls to extend financial aid to smaller airlines, after offering a C5.9 billion 4.71 billionlife-line to Air Canada, as new COVID-19 variants cast early clouds ahead of the vital summer travel season.The timing of...

Take concrete steps to prevent COVID-19 spread: Priyanka to UP govt

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to take concrete steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus and asserted that it is futile to invest time and resources in hiding this tragedy.Taking to Tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021