Four houses reduced to ashes in fire

Four houses were reduced to ashes in a fire that broke out in the C-sector of Naharlagun, near here but there was no report of any injury in the blaze, police said on Thursday.

The fire broke out on Wednesday morning in the house of Duyu Taka. It soon spread to the other three houses as the LPG cylinders kept in the house exploded in the blaze, a police officer said.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. They brought the fire under control, the officer said.

Four houses along with all household materials were reduced to ashes in the blaze, the officer said, adding that there was no report of any casualty in the blaze.

