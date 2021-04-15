Left Menu

Denmark charges three members of Iranian opposition group for financing terrorist activity

Denmark's public prosecutor said on Thursday it had charged three members of an Iranian Arab opposition group for financing and supporting terrorist activity in Iran in collaboration with Saudi Arabian intelligence services. The three members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA) were arrested in February last year and have been in custody since.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Denmark's public prosecutor said on Thursday it had charged three members of an Iranian Arab opposition group for financing and supporting terrorist activity in Iran in collaboration with Saudi Arabian intelligence services.

The three members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA) were arrested in February last year and have been in custody since. "This is a very serious case where persons in Denmark have carried out illegal intelligence activities and financed and promoted terrorism from Denmark in other countries," public prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas said in a statement.

The trial will start on April 29 and will be held in the Roskilde district court. The defendants face prison sentences of up to 12 years. In a related case, a Norwegian of Iranian heritage was sentenced to seven years in June last year for spying for an Iranian intelligence service and plotting to assassinate one of the ASMLA-members. That verdict has been appealed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

