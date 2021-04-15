Rajasthan governor gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday took the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine here.

The vaccination was administered to the governor at the Sawai Man Singh government hospital here under the supervision of the principal of the SMS Medical College Dr Sudhir Bhandari, an official release here said.

Mishra was administered the first dose of the vaccine on May 1.

