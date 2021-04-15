India's military chief concerned about US military pullout from Afghanistan

India's military chief concerned about US military pullout from AfghanistanReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:11 IST
India is concerned about a vacuum developing in Afghanistan following the proposed withdrawal of the United States and NATO forces from the country, the chief of the defense staff said on Thursday.
General Bipin Rawat told a security conference that the worry was "disruptors" would step into the space created by the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan. He declined to name the countries that could act as disruptors.
President Joe Biden has said that U.S. troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan starting May 1 to end America's longest war, rejecting calls for them to stay to ensure a peaceful resolution to that nation's grinding internal conflict.
