PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:17 IST
Indian army sends civilian, who inadvertently crossed LoC, back to PoK

A man, who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control into India, was on Thursday sent back to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on humanitarian grounds, officials said.

The Indian army handed over Ghulam Qadir to authorities in PoK at the Poonch-Rawalakote crossing point in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, they said.

The officials said the hand over of Qadir, a resident of Ghim village in PoK's Nikial area, took place around 11:55 am on Thursday at the crossing point on the Line of Control.

Qadir, who inadvertently entered India on April 11 , was sent back on humanitarian grounds, they said.

