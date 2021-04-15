U.S.'s Blinken flies to Afghanistan after Brussels visit

U.S.'s Blinken flies to Afghanistan after Brussels visitReuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-04-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 16:34 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to Kabul on Thursday, a day after attending a NATO meeting in Brussels to announce the withdrawal of U.S. and other foreign troops from Afghanistan from May 1, senior U.S. State Department officials said.
Blinken went to the U.S. embassy in Kabul, where he met U.S. soldiers, and to the presidential palace, where he met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
