Left Menu

U.S.'s Blinken flies to Afghanistan after Brussels visit

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-04-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 16:34 IST
U.S.'s Blinken flies to Afghanistan after Brussels visit
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to Kabul on Thursday, a day after attending a NATO meeting in Brussels to announce the withdrawal of U.S. and other foreign troops from Afghanistan from May 1, senior U.S. State Department officials said.

Blinken went to the U.S. embassy in Kabul, where he met U.S. soldiers, and to the presidential palace, where he met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korean fishmongers, opposition party members voice concerns over Fukushima plans

South Korean vendors at a fish market in the capital Seoul and opposition party members called on the government to take action to have Japan drop plans to release contaminated water from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. It...

Car bomb kills four in Baghdad's Sadr City - police

Four people were killed and another 17 were wounded in a car bomb attack on Thursday in the Shiite stronghold of Sadr City in Baghdad, Iraqi police and medical sources said.The car was parked at a busy second-hand equipment market in the ma...

2 women among 8 held for assaulting Delhi Police head constable

Eight people, including two women, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a head constable of the Delhi Police here, officials said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Rekha Devi 46, Binita 30, Mohan Jha 55, Vikash Jha 24,...

As Suga heads to U.S., Japanese stocks with ties to China take a beating

Japanese firms with strong Chinese ties are seeing their shares fall ahead of a meeting of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden, as investors fear pressure to align Japan more closely with Washingtons tough stance on B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021