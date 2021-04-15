Car bomb kills four in Baghdad's Sadr City - police

Four people were killed and another 17 were wounded in a car bomb attack on Thursday in the Shi'ite stronghold of Sadr City in Baghdad, Iraqi police and medical sources said.

The car was parked at a busy second-hand equipment market in the mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr city, police said.

