Left Menu

Three prisoners, who escaped from Rajasthan's Phalodi jail, arrested; search on for 13 more

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:54 IST
Three prisoners, who escaped from Rajasthan's Phalodi jail, arrested; search on for 13 more

Two prisoners were recaptured from Jodhpur and Jaisalmer districts on Thursday, almost 10 days after they escaped from the Phalodi jail here with 14 other inmates, police said.

They were identified as Rajkumar Bishnoi, an accused under the NDPS Act, and Shaukat Ali, who is a murder accused.

Police have also arrested Amre Khan for providing shelter to Shaukat Ali, who was caught near the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer's Mohangarh.

Officials said he was about to cross over to Pakistan.

Superintendent of Police (Jodhpur Rural) Anil Kayal said Rajkumar Bishnoi and Shaukat Ali were arrested after an untiring chase of over three days.

''These prisoners were constantly changing their locations, covering Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Bikaner,'' he added.

Police had earlier arrested Mohan Ram Bishnoi in Bikaner, where he had been hiding at his brother's farm.

He had to be chased for over a kilometer into the desert before he was arrested, they said.

Police officials said another person, identified as Manish Bishnoi, was arrested for allegedly coordinating the jailbreak.

A total of 16 prisoners had broken out of Phalodi jail on the night of April 5. Four officials of the prison, including its superintendent, were suspended for facilitating the escape.

Search is on for the 13 other inmates, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ajitpal Singh's 'Fire in the Mountains' to open Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles

The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles IFFLA on Thursday announced the lineup of its 19th edition, set to open with filmmaker Ajitpal Singhs accalimed Fire in the Mountains. The festival will be held virtually and geo-blocked to California...

Global officials urge rich countries to donate excess COVID-19 vaccine doses, money

Top U.N., financial and vaccine officials on Thursday urged rich countries to donate excess COVID-19 vaccine doses to an international effort to supply low and middle income countries in a bid to get the global economy back on track. At a v...

Pak police thrash photojournalists covering TLP protests in Lahore

Scores of police personnel in Pakistans Lahore on Thursday attacked the photojournalists who were covering the demonstrations by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan TLP supporters at Karol Ghati. The photojournalists, who were documenting the protes...

EXPLAINER: What are the Iran nuclear talks all about?

Negotiations to bring the United States back into a landmark nuclear deal with Iran resumed Thursday in Vienna amid signs of progress but also under the shadow of an attack this week on Irans main nuclear facility. After more than two hour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021