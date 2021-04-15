Three prisoners, who escaped from Rajasthan's Phalodi jail, arrested; search on for 13 more

Two prisoners were recaptured from Jodhpur and Jaisalmer districts on Thursday, almost 10 days after they escaped from the Phalodi jail here with 14 other inmates, police said.

They were identified as Rajkumar Bishnoi, an accused under the NDPS Act, and Shaukat Ali, who is a murder accused.

Police have also arrested Amre Khan for providing shelter to Shaukat Ali, who was caught near the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer's Mohangarh.

Officials said he was about to cross over to Pakistan.

Superintendent of Police (Jodhpur Rural) Anil Kayal said Rajkumar Bishnoi and Shaukat Ali were arrested after an untiring chase of over three days.

''These prisoners were constantly changing their locations, covering Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Bikaner,'' he added.

Police had earlier arrested Mohan Ram Bishnoi in Bikaner, where he had been hiding at his brother's farm.

He had to be chased for over a kilometer into the desert before he was arrested, they said.

Police officials said another person, identified as Manish Bishnoi, was arrested for allegedly coordinating the jailbreak.

A total of 16 prisoners had broken out of Phalodi jail on the night of April 5. Four officials of the prison, including its superintendent, were suspended for facilitating the escape.

Search is on for the 13 other inmates, the police said.

