Ukraine parliament approves draft bill to jail officials for false asset declarations

Ukraine parliament approves draft bill to jail officials for false asset declarationsReuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:03 IST
Ukrainian lawmakers approved draft legislation at the first reading on Thursday to impose jail sentences on officials who make false asset declarations.
The legislation, which needs to be voted on a second time to come into force, is a requirement for the government to secure more loans from the International Monetary Fund under a $5 billion programme.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
