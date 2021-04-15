Won't hesitate to order demolition of police station if found built on lake: HC

The Madras High Court on Thursday warned that it would not hesitate to order the demolition of Semmancherry police station, allegedly being constructed on a city lake, and said the building shall not be put into use until further orders.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy gave a direction to this effect when a PIL from an NGO, Arappor Iyakkam, filed by its managing trustee Jayaram Venkatesan, came up.

The petition sought quashing of re-classification of land use of the Tamaraikkeni lake on Old Mahabalipuram Road to that of 'institutional use zone' and restore the water body in its original form.

The interim prayer is to restrain the authorities concerned from continuing the construction of the police station.

The bench also directed the IIT-Madras to constitute a committee to find out the nature of the land on which the police station was being constructed and submit a report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)