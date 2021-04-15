Rajasthan Royals restrict Delhi Capitals to 147/8
Rajasthan Royals restricted Delhi Capitals to 147 for eight in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday. Jaydev Unadkat took three wickets upfront to rattle DC after RR elected to bowl. DC skipper Rishabh Pant scored 51.Brief Scores Delhi Capitals 147 for 8 in 20 overs Rishabh Pant 51 Jaydev Unadkat 315.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:27 IST
Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 147 for 8 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 51; Jaydev Unadkat 3/15).
