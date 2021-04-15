Left Menu

YS Sharmila stages hunger strike in Hyderabad, taken into police custody

YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday was taken into police custody as she breached the time allotted for her sit-in hunger strike at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad demanding the Telangana government to release the job notifications immediately in the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:32 IST
YS Sharmila sits in hunger strike. Image Credit: ANI

YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday was taken into police custody as she breached the time allotted for her sit-in hunger strike at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad demanding the Telangana government to release the job notifications immediately in the state. Though initially, Sharmila had allegedly requested to grand a three-day permission to hold the hunger strike, the police had issued permission for only one day (April 15) from 10 am to 5 pm. As she tried to sit on strike breaching that time limit, she was taken into custody at Begumpet Women's Police Station, Hyderabad.

The hunger strike was attended by YS Vijayamma, mother of Sharmila and various followers from across the state in support of her hunger strike. Sharmila said that Sunil Naik allegedly died by suicide because notification for jobs has not been issued to date. "Is it necessary for one member of the family to commit suicide so that the other member of the family gets a job?" she asked.

B Sunil Naik, 28, had allegedly died by suicide a week ago after reportedly being depressed by the government's failure to release notifications for the filling up of government job vacancies. She said that she would announce her party name and release the flag on July 8 adding that that on the same day, she would announce the date of her 'Pada Yatra'.

She said that she does not need any permission from anyone to conduct Padayatra. Prasunamba, a supporter of YS Sharmila said, "Telangana is currently facing a lot of problems especially in the education system and employment creation. The government is not even trying to solve the existing problems. So, In order to find solutions to the problems that the Telangana state is currently facing, we are supporting YS Sharmila."

Another supporter Sravanthi said, "Telangana government has not issued any notification for Group 1 since they came into power. To issue the notification, there must be TSPSC Committee with a chairperson. There is no Chairperson for TSPSC in the state." "After knowing the ground reality about the unemployment and many other issues in the state, Sharmila has decided to set up her party here in Telangana and we will stand in support of her," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

Latest News

Industry for extending weekend restrictions to national capital region

The industry on Thursday suggested extending the weekend restrictions to the national capital region in consultations with state governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as it will have a larger effect on containing Covid-19 spread.It also ...

Macron admires Notre-Dame restoration from cathedral's fire-damaged rooftop

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday applauded the painstaking work to restore Notre-Dame de Paris, two years after a fire destroyed the cathedrals centuries-old attic and sent its spire crashing through the vaults below.In the hours after...

Mathura police unearths illegal gun-making factory

The Mathura police on Thursday said it has unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing unit in the district and arrested two persons running it.City Superintendent of Police Martandey Prakash Singh said besides arresting two youths, Akasah and ...

'PM Johnson's India visit to finalise 'Roadmap 2030' for re-energised India-UK ties'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India from April 25 and is set to agree on a Roadmap 2030 for re-energised India-UK relations in areas like trade, investment, defence and security cooperation, healthcare and climate action, ...
