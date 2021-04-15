Left Menu

Appeals court upholds Canada-U.S. asylum-seeker agreement

The ruling is a victory for Canada's federal government, which had launched an appeal defending the agreement and, by association, U.S. immigration detention practices, which it said do not "shock the conscience." At issue was whether the Safe Third Country Agreement, a pact signed in 2002 and under which asylum-seekers trying to cross between Canada and the United States at a formal border crossing are turned around and sent back, violates an asylum-seeker's fundamental rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:58 IST
Appeals court upholds Canada-U.S. asylum-seeker agreement

A Canadian appeals court on Thursday upheld a Canada-U.S. agreement to turn back asylum-seekers, overturning a lower court ruling, siding with the federal government and setting up a possible Supreme Court showdown. The ruling is a victory for Canada's federal government, which had launched an appeal defending the agreement and, by association, U.S. immigration detention practices, which it said do not "shock the conscience."

At issue was whether the Safe Third Country Agreement, a pact signed in 2002 and under which asylum-seekers trying to cross between Canada and the United States at a formal border crossing are turned around and sent back, violates an asylum-seeker's fundamental rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. It was not the agreement itself that may have been causing these alleged infringements on the claimants’ rights, the ruling said, but the periodic reviews of the designation of the United States as a “safe” country as well as “related administrative conduct.”

The challenge should have focused on those reviews, the ruling said, even though the government has kept them secret. The ruling also said that the experiences of just 10 asylum-seekers cited were not enough to draw conclusions about the U.S. immigration detention system and potential rights violations.

That's a problematic bar to set, said University of Ottawa immigration law professor Jamie Chai Yun Liew, adding that the ruling and the continuation of the agreement fly in the face of the reputation Canada builds for itself as a champion of refugees, "It erodes our commitment to refugee protection and also erodes our reputation in upholding the rights of refugees," she said.

Last year a federal court ruled that the agreement violated asylum-seekers' right to life, liberty and security of the person. Refugee lawyers argued the agreement also violated asylum-seekers' equality rights at the Federal Court of Appeal this year. They said the agreement should be struck down because asylum-seekers who were turned back often found themselves locked up indefinitely in immigration detention. They also argued that people trying to make refugee claims that might be accepted in Canada, such as those on the grounds of gender-based discrimination, risk being sent back by the United States to their countries of origin.

Canada's government argued that the pact was a necessary part of managing a shared border and that people in U.S. immigration detention had access to counsel and due process. Should the agreement be dissolved and asylum-seekers allowed to enter through land border crossings and make refugee claims, the government argued, it would suffer "irreparable harm." The legal battle may not be over, however: Refugee lawyers may apply to be heard by Canada's Supreme Court.

The Canadian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. During the administration of then-President Donald Trump, tens of thousands of asylum-seekers crossed into Canada between ports of entry to skirt the Safe Third Country Agreement, which only applies to formal border crossings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Media portrayal of Nigeria led Twitter to choose Ghana for Africa office -minister

Twitter Inc failed to choose Nigeria for its first African office because the media misrepresents the country, its information minister said on Thursday, citing coverage of police reform protests last year.The social media giant on Monday s...

Olympics-I was done but something changed - Tokyo allure irresistible to Brownlee

Alistair Brownlee was done with the Olympics. Having won triathlon gold in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro four years later, Tokyo, even with the event delayed by a year, felt too much for a man who had switched his focus to longer events...

Sikkim records 41 more COVID-19 cases

Sikkim reported 41 fresh COVID- 19 cases, which pushed the tally in the state to 6,497, a senior official said on Thursday.The death toll remained unchanged at 136, state Information Education and Communication IEC member Sonam Bhutia said....

Guj Cong leader moves HC against state BJP chief over Remdesivir distribution

Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, on Thursday knocked the doors of Gujarat High Court against state BJP president C R Paatil over the issue of procurement and distribution of Remdesivir, a key anti-viral drug, fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021