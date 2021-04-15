25-year-old woman shot dead in Punjab's Phagwara

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by the father-in-law of her elder sister following a dispute over some family issue, police said on Thursday.

The dead was identified as Meharjot Kaur of Patiala, said Inspector Sanjiv Kumar.

Meharjot's father Amrik Singh was also injured in this incident.

The incident took place when Amrik, along with his daughter Meharjot, went to the house of his son-in-law Sunny Gogna to settle some family issue. Following an altercation, Sunny’s father Suresh Gogna opened fire with his revolver, killing Meharjot and injuring Amrik, said police, adding that six shots were fired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)