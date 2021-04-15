Left Menu

Over 2,400 booked, 143 cases registered for night curfew violations in Delhi

Over 2,400 people were booked for allegedly violating the night curfew imposed by the Delhi government amid a surge in coronavirus cases, police said on Thursday.According to data shared by the police, 143 cases were registered from 10 pm on Wednesday to 5 am on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 22:38 IST
Over 2,400 people were booked for allegedly violating the night curfew imposed by the Delhi government amid a surge in coronavirus cases, police said on Thursday.

According to data shared by the police, 143 cases were registered from 10 pm on Wednesday to 5 am on Thursday. ''A total of 2,484 people were booked under sections 65 (persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of a police officer) of the Delhi Police Act, 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) and 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the CrPC,'' Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

The police issued 377 challans to people for violating COVID-19 norms, he said. The Delhi government had announced a seven-hour night curfew recently. The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city.

The DDMA order for curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in force till April 30. However, people of certain professions have been exempted from the curfew.

''The Delhi Police will strictly enforce it except for the exempted categories mentioned in the order. All concerned should strictly observe the restrictions as given in the DDMA order,'' PRO, Delhi Police, Chinmoy Biswal had said.

''Fresh movement passes will be issued on demand. Those requiring it and qualifying for it can also visit the Delhi Police website to apply. ''All field functionaries will be available in their jurisdictions to enforce the DDMA order and facilitate the exempted categories,'' he had added.

