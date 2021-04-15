Left Menu

Man held for assaulting traffic constable in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 23:07 IST
Man held for assaulting traffic constable in Mumbai

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting an on-duty traffic police constable and using abusive language against him here on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place in the morning in suburban Mulund (West) over the issue of parking a scooter which was obstructing road traffic, the official said.

Jatin Satara, the owner of the two-wheeler, was asked to remove the vehicle from the spot by constable Dnyaneshwar Wagh (32), he said. Satara, who was without a face mask, started arguing with the police constable, the official said.

Wagh told Satara to pay fine for obstructing traffic which angered the latter, he said.

Satara misbehaved with the constable by using abusive and foul language and also assaulted him, the official said.

Police later recorded the statement of the constable and on his complaint, registered an offence against the two-wheeler owner, who was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and also the Disaster Management Act (which is in force due to the COVID-19 outbreak and was invoked for not following mask mandate), he said. PTI DC RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Does banker Mark Carney have his eyes on Canada's top prize?

Mark Carney, who has led central banks in two Group of Seven nations, may be running out of time to enter politics in his native Canada and become a contender to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Speculation is rising inside the ruling ...

71 per cent votes cast in UP panchayat polls

Over 70 per cent votes were cast in the first of the four-phased Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections on Thursday, the State Election Commission said.Four people suffered minor injuries in a clash between two groups at a polling booth in Agra,...

Former Minnesota police officer charged in Daunte Wright death due in court

The former Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop was scheduled to make her first court appearance on Thursday.Prosecutors will try to show t...

Media portrayal of Nigeria led Twitter to choose Ghana for Africa office -minister

Twitter Inc failed to choose Nigeria for its first African office because the media misrepresents the country, its information minister said on Thursday, citing coverage of police reform protests last year.The social media giant on Monday s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021