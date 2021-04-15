Man held for assaulting traffic constable in Mumbai

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting an on-duty traffic police constable and using abusive language against him here on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place in the morning in suburban Mulund (West) over the issue of parking a scooter which was obstructing road traffic, the official said.

Jatin Satara, the owner of the two-wheeler, was asked to remove the vehicle from the spot by constable Dnyaneshwar Wagh (32), he said. Satara, who was without a face mask, started arguing with the police constable, the official said.

Wagh told Satara to pay fine for obstructing traffic which angered the latter, he said.

Satara misbehaved with the constable by using abusive and foul language and also assaulted him, the official said.

Police later recorded the statement of the constable and on his complaint, registered an offence against the two-wheeler owner, who was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and also the Disaster Management Act (which is in force due to the COVID-19 outbreak and was invoked for not following mask mandate), he said. PTI DC RSY

