5 DIGs among 19 top police officers transferred in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of 19 senior police officers in the union territory, including five deputy inspector generals (DIGs). Ten of them are Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

According to the order issued by J&K Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra, Atul Kumar Goel (IPS), DIG, South Kashmir Range, has been transferred and posted as DIG, Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, against an available vacancy, relieving Vivek Gupta (IPS) of the additional charge.

Sujit Kumar (IPS), DIG, Udhampur-Reasi Range, has been transferred and posted as DIG, North Kashmir Range, replacing M Suleman Choudhary (IPS), who has been posted as DIG, Udhampur-Reasi Range, in place of Sujit Kumar (IPS).

Abdul Jabbar (IPS), DIG, Doda-Kishtwar Range, has been transferred and posted as DIG, South Kashmir Range, replacing Atul Kumar Goel (IPS).

Udayabhaskar Billa (IPS), who was awaiting orders, has been posted as DIG, Doda-Kishtwar Range.

Besides them, IPS officers Rahul Malik, Shridhar Patil, Amod Ashok Nagpure, Mohit Sharma and Nikhil Borker were transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Technical, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of CID Jammu, SSP of CID (SB) Kashmir, Superintendent of Police (SP), North Jammu, and Additional SP, Anantnag, respectively, the order said.

Haseeb Mughal has been posted as SSP, PCR, Jammu, and Haseeb ur-Rehman Commanding Officer (CO), SDRF, 1st Battalion, Srinagar.

Similarly, Abdul Qayoom, Rajinder Gupta, Ramesh Angral, Harmeet Singh, Khalil Poswal and Javed Iqbal were posted as CO, AIG (P&T), AIG (Personnel), SSP Railways Kashmir, CO, IR 1st Battalion, and CO, IR 17th Battalion respectively, the order further said.

SSPs Rajeshwar Singh, Tahir Sajad Bhat, Kulbir Singh and Benam Tosh have been asked to report to the police headquarters and await further orders.

