JK LG asks officials to ensure locals get employment in major projects

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday called upon officials to ensure that locals get employment in all major projects underway in districts and asked them work on ground to assess area-specific development needs.

Chairing a meeting with all deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police of the Jammu division to review developmental works, law and order, and the Covid-19 situation, he outlined the agenda of establishing a transparent, efficient, pro-people administrative set up across the Union Territory.

He exhorted them to make on-ground assessment of area-specific developmental needs of the district and formulate realistic district development plans.

The Lt Governor was briefed by every Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police on the COVID situation in their respective district, among other issues. While reviewing the preparations for the ongoing festival season, the Lt Governor directed officers to ensure proper supply of water, electricity and ration items to the public so that people can observe their religious activities smoothly.

''Scale-up the vaccination drive in all the districts by sensitising people and providing every possible assistance", he added.

The Lt Governor also took a district-wise assessment of the availability of medicines, oxygen supply, and number of beds. He also called upon the officers to make dynamic plans as per the evolving situation.

Regarding the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme, the Lt Governor asked the Deputy Commissioners to speed up the registration process and called for the promotion of the scheme in each and every district for public welfare. ''Ensure 100 percent coverage and delivery of SEHAT cards to the public'', he directed.

