Left Menu

JK LG asks officials to ensure locals get employment in major projects

While reviewing the preparations for the ongoing festival season, the Lt Governor directed officers to ensure proper supply of water, electricity and ration items to the public so that people can observe their religious activities smoothly.Scale-up the vaccination drive in all the districts by sensitising people and providing every possible assistance, he added.The Lt Governor also took a district-wise assessment of the availability of medicines, oxygen supply, and number of beds. Ensure 100 percent coverage and delivery of SEHAT cards to the public, he directed.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-04-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 00:13 IST
JK LG asks officials to ensure locals get employment in major projects
File Photo Image Credit: IANS

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday called upon officials to ensure that locals get employment in all major projects underway in districts and asked them work on ground to assess area-specific development needs.

Chairing a meeting with all deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police of the Jammu division to review developmental works, law and order, and the Covid-19 situation, he outlined the agenda of establishing a transparent, efficient, pro-people administrative set up across the Union Territory.

He exhorted them to make on-ground assessment of area-specific developmental needs of the district and formulate realistic district development plans.

The Lt Governor was briefed by every Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police on the COVID situation in their respective district, among other issues. While reviewing the preparations for the ongoing festival season, the Lt Governor directed officers to ensure proper supply of water, electricity and ration items to the public so that people can observe their religious activities smoothly.

''Scale-up the vaccination drive in all the districts by sensitising people and providing every possible assistance", he added.

The Lt Governor also took a district-wise assessment of the availability of medicines, oxygen supply, and number of beds. He also called upon the officers to make dynamic plans as per the evolving situation.

Regarding the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme, the Lt Governor asked the Deputy Commissioners to speed up the registration process and called for the promotion of the scheme in each and every district for public welfare. ''Ensure 100 percent coverage and delivery of SEHAT cards to the public'', he directed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli army: Rocket from Gaza hits south Israel

The Israeli military says a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip Thursday evening landed in south of the country, breaking weeks of relative cross-border calm.There were no reports of damage or casualties. Sirens warning of incoming rockets...

Basketball-Jordan to be Bryant's presenter at Hall of Fame enshrinement

Michael Jordan will be Kobe Bryants presenter when the Los Angeles Lakers great is inducted posthumously into the Basketball Hall of Fame next month. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, died last year aged 41 in a helicopter c...

BBC coverage of Philip's death draws record complaints

The BBCs coverage of the death of Prince Philip has drawn almost 110,000 complaints from the public, making it the most complained-about piece of television programming ever in the UK.The broadcaster cleared its normal schedules across two ...

Libyan leader meets top Russian officials, speaks with Putin

The head of Libyas interim government has met in Moscow with Russias prime minister and security council head, and spoke by telephone with President Vladimir Putin.The Kremlin said Putin told Libyan premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Thursdays ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021